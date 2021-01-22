January 23, 2021

State Sen. Melanie Sojourner sits at a table with other state legislators during the annual legislative breakfast sponsored by the Natchez-Adams Chamber of Commerce. (File photo)

Legislative forum is Monday at Natchez Convention Center

By Sabrina Robertson

Published 9:14 pm Friday, January 22, 2021

NATCHEZ — The Natchez-Adams County Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 2021 Legislative Forum on Monday at the Natchez Convention Center.

During the forum, Adams County’s legislators asked to answer questions from local leaders regarding their priorities for this legislative session.

Chamber President Debbie Hudson said attending the forum will be District 37 Sen. Melanie Sojourner, District 94 Rep. Robert Johnson III and District 97 Rep. Sam Mims.

Some will be attending virtually, Hudson said.

District 96 Rep. Angela Cockerham will not be attending because of a prior court obligation, she said.

“Anyone can attend either in-person or virtually,” Hudson said. “We will have plenty of room to seat everyone.”

Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson said some topics of interest include economic development, Morgantown Road, the Belwood Levee project and the state crime lab.

“It is a good time to ask our legislators questions,” Gibson said of the forum. “We have a short list this year on purpose because we want to be more targeted in what we’re doing. It is better to ask for a few things in hopes that they might get done than ask for a laundry list of thinks and nothing happen.”

The forum starts at 8 a.m. Monday at the Natchez Convention Center in the Nashville Room.

To attend virtually, click global.gotomeeting.com/join.945182293 or dial in using 872-240-3212, Access Code: 945-182-293.

Questions may be sent to manager@natchezchamber.com.

