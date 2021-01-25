Jan. 27, 1959 – Jan. 23, 2021

NATCHEZ — On Saturday, January 23, 2021, Robin Ray Fuller passed away at the age of 61. He was born on January 27, 1959, in Natchez, Ms, to Edward Willard Fuller and Sara N. Fuller.

Robin lived in the Miss-Lou area and made a Lifelong career as a Roofer. He was a man of endurance and skill. Many knew him as friend, brother, and even teacher. He was a craftsman, fisherman, proud father and loving grandfather. A True Jack of all trades, who will be greatly missed.

Robin was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Clyde Fuller, and two sisters Sherrie Rowlin and Janice Pickering.

Survived by His Daughter, Jessica Sanders, Son Jake Fuller, Daughter Robyn Blaney and Husband Wesley Blaney, Son Durk Brown; Brother Billy Freeman and wife Odessa Freeman, Sisters Donna Brewer and Sara Edwina Fuller; a number of nieces and nephews; his favorites, those who knew him as PawPaw Robin; Braxton, Kaci, Lawson, Selah, Sydney, Sunny Jo, Emory, Cole, Wyatt Ray, Ava, Edee, Graycn, Laney Claire and Caleb.

Graveside Services for Robin will be held at Natchez City Cemetery on Wednesday, January 27th at 1 p.m.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.