Courthouse records: Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of Jan. 15-21:

Shaum M. Latham charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Jacob Lewis charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury

Jacob Lewis charged with possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance: alprazolam. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of Jan. 15-21:

None.

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Week of Jan. 15-21:

None.