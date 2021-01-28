January 28, 2021

  • 45°

Willa S. Moore

By Staff Reports

Published 10:16 am Thursday, January 28, 2021

FAYETTE — Graveside services for Willa S. Moore, 73, Fayette, formerly of Alexandria, who died Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Jefferson County Nursing Home in Fayette, MS, will be held Saturday, January 30, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Adams Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery in Fayette with Reverend Willie McKinney officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Saturday, January 30, 2021 from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

Facemasks are required and social distancing will be enforced.

