Dec. 16, 1927 – Jan. 28, 2021

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for James Alexander Profice, 93, of Natchez, who died Thursday, January 28, 2021 in Natchez will be held Friday, February 5, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Joe W. Pickett officiating.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 4, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the funeral home. This is a walk-through visitation only. Please wear masks. We are practicing social distancing.

James was born December 16, 1927 in Adams County, the son of Anna Minor Profice Toles and Alexander Mike Profice. He was retired from Sears after 40 years of service. Mr. Profice accepted Christ at an early age and became a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and a Sunday School teacher.

He is preceded in death by his parents; son Roger James Profice, brother Carl Profice, Sr., and sister-in-law Georgia Profice, nephew and niece-in-law Layform and Evelyn Profice.

He leaves to cherish his memories: wife Mary Chatman Profice; son Alexander Profice (Deloris); grandchildren, Shaneka Smalls, Tracy Profice, Kevin Profice, Alexine Profice and Troave’ Profice; great grandchildren, Gerall Smalls, Cedric Carter, Tanner Profice, Isaiah Smalls, Amari Carter, Samya Smalls and Kamrin Profice and other relatives and friends.

