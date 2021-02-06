COVID Update Feb. 6, 2021

In a report from the Mississippi Department of Health there are 1,036 new positive COVID cases in the State and 44 new COVID related deaths.

24 of those 44 COVID related deaths occurred between Jan. 22 and Feb. 5. The other 20 occurred between Dec. 24 and Feb. 2 the department said in their report. Since Feb. 2020 6,266 people have died in Mississippi.

The total number of cases in Adams County is 2,253, and there have been 74 COVID related deaths. Mississippi’s department of health reports a total of 2,725 vaccines administered in Adams County.

Adults aged 65 and older, or those who are 16 to 64 years of age with a chronic health condition are eligible to receive the vaccination.