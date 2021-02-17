February 17, 2021

  • 34°

Camille Rogers Harris

By Staff Reports

Published 2:12 pm Wednesday, February 17, 2021

June 9, 1933 – Feb. 13, 2021

NATCHEZ — Private family graveside services for Camille Harris, 87, who died on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at Merit Health–Natchez, will be held on Friday, February 19, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at The Natchez National Cemetery, where she will be buried next to her late husband, William J. Harris, under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.  The Rev. M. Stuart Sherman will officiate.

Mrs. Harris was born in Steubenville, Ohio, on June 9, 1933, the daughter of the late Dr. Wilmer H. Rogers of St. Francisville, LA, and the late Susie Dale Rogers of Vidalia. She was the last surviving granddaughter of Judge John Dale of Vidalia.

Camille never met a stranger and loved everyone she met. She had a love for the current fashion trend and possessed a charming southern drawl that would captivate those listening to her speak. Camille was also a fun-loving spirit, always eager to put on her dancing shoes. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and making impromptu road trips.

She was preceded in death by her husband William J. Harris; her former husband, Francis Martin Jr, the father of her seven children; her son, Steve Martin; brother, Wilmer (Sonny)Rogers, of Lake Charles, LA; and sisters, Sue Dale Newton, of Ferriday, LA, and Alma Rogers Parsons.

Survivors include six children and two stepchildren. Francis “Frank” Martin III of Natchez; Christine Foley and husband Bill, of Hattiesburg, MS; Michael Martin and wife, Rita, of Vidalia; Camille (Cammie) Martin of Memphis, TN; Emily Eidt and husband JoJo, of Natchez; Maria Henwood and husband, Jim, of Weston, FL; Theresa Gayle and husband Mike of Gonzales, LA; and Gretchen Harris of Naples, FL; 12 grandchildren; Randall Martin and wife Katie; Andrew Martin, Emily Foley Hall and husband, Matthew; William Foley; Courtland Foley and wife, Laura; Benjamin Eidt; Phillip Eidt and wife, Nikki; Molly Martin; Emily Martin; Taylor Henwood; Steven Gayle and wife, Monica; Conrad Gayle and wife, Amy; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Ruth Rogers Detchon, of Amsterdam, OH; and devoted friends Dianne Hammett, of Clayton, LA, and Irvin Malone, of Natchez.

Pallbearers will be Camille’s Grandsons and Son-in-Laws.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to The Cathedral School Fund for Excellence, P.O. Box 1876, Natchez, MS 39121, The Natchez Humane Society, or the charity of your choice

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.

 

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Roofs collapsing all over town under stress of snow, ice, rain

BREAKING NEWS

City, county issue 24-hour curfew; flash flood warning issued

News

Photo gallery: More of your ice, snow photos from the Miss-Lou

News

2,200 Adams County customers lost power during mandatory rolling outages

Business

Business update: Some stores back open after closing due to weather

News

Waterworks asking customers to conserve as broken pipes causes issues with water

News

Photo gallery: Family spends snow day helping stuck drivers, sledding

News

Sheriff: Off-road vehicles on public roads will be ticketed, towed

News

Miss-Lou schools closed due to weather, road conditions

BREAKING NEWS

Countywide curfew set as road conditions worsen, more winter weather expected Wednesday

News

Entergy asks customers to help reduce power impact during severe winter weather

News

No printed newspaper Wednesday, but E-edition will be free to view for all for the day

Business

Many businesses closed due to hazardous road conditions

News

Natchez Post Office, some surrounding areas closing Tuesday

News

Photo gallery: More snow day photos from our Miss-Lou readers

News

Freezing weather expected to last through Tuesday

News

Photo gallery: Natchez sight seeing in snow

News

First case of COVID-19 variant strain found in Mississippi resident

News

Photo gallery: Snow covered streets

News

Photo gallery: Downtown Natchez in the snow

News

Photo Gallery: Snow in the Miss-Lou

BREAKING NEWS

Emergency Management cautions against driving during winter storm

News

Some businesses, government buildings closing due to winter weather

News

Schools close Monday, Tuesday due to winter storm