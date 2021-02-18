February 18, 2021

Rosa Marie Warner

By Staff Reports

Published 6:50 pm Thursday, February 18, 2021

April 24, 1957 – Feb 10, 2021

VIDALIA — Funeral services for Rosa Marie “Ree Ree” Warner, 63, of Vidalia, who died Wednesday, February 10, 2021 in Baton Rouge will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 20, 2021 at St. Stephens Baptist Church in Vidalia with Pastor Leon Dixon officiating.

Burial will follow at the Vidalia Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 19, 2021 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home. This is a walk-through visitation. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

Rosa was born April 24, 1957 in Natchez, the daughter of Rosa Lee Hampton Warner and Eddie Warner, Jr. She attended Southern University in Baton Rouge and was a seamstress. Miss Warner was a member of St. Stephens Baptist Church and enjoyed sewing, cooking and spending time with family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her father, Eddie Warner, Jr.

Rosa leaves to cherish her memories: mother Rosa Lee Hampton-Warner; son Alfred Hunter; daughter Catrina Warner-Chatman (David); brothers Charles Warner, Sr. (Beverly), Eddie Warner III (Brenda) and Melvin Warner, Sr. (Wanda); sisters Patricia Warner (A.J.), Eloise Lyles (Michael), Cathy Collins, Linda Warner-Townsend (Richard) and Brenda Warner; granddaughter Dae’Sha Chatman; special friend of many years Ricky Ross and other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com

