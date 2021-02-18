Tree damages house on Auburn Avenue

NATCHEZ — A tree went through one house in the 100 Block of Auburn Avenue during freezing rain Wednesday afternoon.

Homeowner Hunter Wynn said he and his niece were standing in the kitchen of the home when the tree came down right above them.

His fiancé and a two-week-old child were also in another part of the house. Thankfully, there were no serious injuries and only minor bumps and bruises, Wynn said.

The family was unable to recover any of their belongings during the storm spent the night in a hotel, Wynn said, adding they plan to return and assess the damage and recover some belongings when it is safe to do so.