Jaris Smith

Dec. 3, 1986 – Feb. 4, 2021

Jaris Car’Trell “C-Walk” Smith was born December 3, 1986 to Rosie Smith and Tracy Wright. He was reared by a compassionate and devoted stepfather, the late Darnell Lee Anderson. He was a graduate of Vidalia High School. He loved to play drums and sing for the Lord. Jaris enjoyed dancing, telling jokes, and hanging out with friends.

Jaris departed this life on Feb. 4 in Vidalia, LA. He was preceded in death by his beloved stepfather, uncle Timothy Wright, cousin Nikki Wright, and grandparents Oscar Lee and Dorothy Anderson.

He leaves to cherish his memories his parents, three sisters De’ Ondra “Dee” Anderson, Breanna Wilson, and DarNesha Stancel; two brothers Chris “Skippo” Smith and Tracy Wilson; grandmothers, Mamie Smith and Dorothy Wright; a special uncle Gregory Anderson and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be Saturday, February 20th at 1 p.m. at Webb/Winfield Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Johnathan T. Hargrave officiating. A walk-through visitation will be Saturday, February 20th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Masks are required and social distancing is strongly encouraged.