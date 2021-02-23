Crime Reports: February 23, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Damon Corey Price, Age N/A, 259 Mississippi Highway 27, Jayess, on charge of shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Bond set at $750.00.

Jarvantis Keyon Doss, Age N/A, 633 Stampley Road, Fayette, on charge of burglary: all but dwelling. No bond set.

Krystal Danielle Morgan, Age N/A, 79 Pineview Drive, Natchez, on two charges of contempt of court: failure to appear and charge of shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Bond set at $527.50 on first contempt of court: failure to appear charge and $677.50 on second contempt of court: failure to appear charge. No bond set on shoplifting charge.

Arrests — Wednesday

Brandon David Hayes, 27, 901 Garland Avenue, West Helena, Ark., on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $807.15.

Nakeysha Yvette Watkins, 34, 419 Watts Avenue, Natchez, on charges of simple assault; attempt by fear of imminent serious bodily harm and disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace of others). Bond set at $750.00 on both charges.

Latoya Denise Hill, 27, 81 Redd Loop Road, Natchez, on charges of disorderly conduct – breach of peace and disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace of others). Bond set at $750.00 on both charges.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Theft on North Shields Lane.

False alarm on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Traffic stop on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Sunday

Harassment on Cottage Farm Road.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Jefferson Davis Boulevard.

Disturbance on Main Street.

Three false alarms on John R. Junkin Drive.

Abandoned vehicle on North Broadway Street.

Traffic stop on Broadway Street.

False alarm on Peachtree Drive.

False alarm on St. Catherine Street.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

False alarm on Merrill Street.

False alarm on North Canal Street.

Domestic disturbance on Fisk Avenue.

Intelligence report on Liberty Road.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Aundrain Levon Dixon, 51, 204 Country Club Drive, Natchez, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. Held on $500.00 bond.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on Upper Kingston Road.

Reports — Sunday

False alarm on Rushing Street.

Shots fired on Windy Hill Road.

Fire on Mississippi Highway 553.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Domestic disturbance on Country Club Drive.

Welfare concern/check on Roosevelt Drive.

Abandoned vehicle on Broadmoor Drive.

Domestic disturbance on Nations Road.

Intelligence report on Reed Street.

Shots fired on Village Square Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Foster Mound Road.

Accident on Airport Road.

Disturbance on Warbler Court.

Unauthorized use on Timberlake Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Vidalia Police Department

Ferriday Police Department

Natchez Fire Department

Vidalia Fire Department

Ferriday Fire Department

