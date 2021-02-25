Dec. 7, 1939 – Feb. 16, 2021

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Evelyn Juanita Fleming, 81, of Natchez, who died Monday, February 16, 2021 in Natchez, will be held 12:30 p.m. Saturday, February 23, 2021 on the grounds of Windy Hill #1 Baptist Church with Minister Michael Hoggatt officiating.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 26, 2021 from 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.at the funeral home. This is a walk-through visitation only. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

Evelyn was born December 7, 1939 in Natchez, the daughter of Katie Blackmon Fleming and Charlie Fleming. She was a Baptist and loved reading the Bible.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Lawrence Fleming, Richard Fleming, James Fleming, Charlie Fleming and Albert Fleming; sisters, Claudia Briggs and Gladys Miller.

Evelyn leaves to cherish her memories: sisters, Clara Lewis, Nellie Fleming and Earline White; sisters-in-law, Sadie Fleming, Alice Fleming and Shelly Blanton Fleming and other relatives and friends.

