STAMPLEY — Graveside services for Mother Leola Chambliss, 82, who died Sunday, February 14, 2021 at her residence will be held Sunday, February 28, 2021, at noon at Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Stampley, MS with Rev Lonnie Culbert officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Saturday, February 27, 2021 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Facemasks are required and social distancing will be enforced.