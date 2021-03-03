Graveside services for Sylvester Jenkins Jr., 83, of Jonesville, LA, who passed Feb. 26, 2021 at The Columns Community Care Center, will be at noon, Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Dr. Jarrod Bottley officiating.

Services are entrusted to Concordia Funeral Home.

Viewing will be Friday from 3 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home.

Sylvester Jenkins, Jr. was born Dec. 12, 1937, Vidalia, LA, the son of Sylvester Jenkins, Sr. and Susie Wood.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Freda P. Jenkins; one son, Devon Jenkins.

Mr. Jenkins leaves to cherish his memories one son, Duane Jenkins, Baton Rouge, LA; two daughters, Sheri Jenkins, Chicago, IL, Shaun Young (Doug), Atlanta, GA; one sister, Lucille Jenkins, New Orleans, LA; six grandchildren; a special niece, Betty Jackson (Henry), Denver, CO; a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

