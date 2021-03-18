Firefighters work to put out Thursday night house fire near Duncan Park
The Natchez Fire Department responded to a house fire Thursday evening on Cherry Street near Duncan Park.
Witnesses said occupants of the house got out safely but the house was badly damaged.
Natchez Fire Chief Robert Arrington said firefighters were still on the scene making sure the fire was out at 8 p.m. Thursday.
This story will be updated with more information.
