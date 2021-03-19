FAYETTE — Graveside services for Charlie Billy Williams, 79, who died Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Merit Health Vicksburg will be held Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. at Hollywood Baptist Church Cemetery in Fayette, MS with Rev Dr. E.E. Colenberg Sr. officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Facemasks are required and social distancing will be enforced.