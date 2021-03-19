Crime reports: Friday, March 19, 2021

Natchez Police Department

No arrests

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Two traffic stops on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Two traffic stops on Old Washington Road.

Disturbance on Williams Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on South Shields Lane.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Unwanted subject on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Tuesday

False alarm on Mansfield Drive.

Loud noise/music on Lumber Street.

Traffic stop on Triumph Lane.

Unoccupied vehicle on North Union Street.

Fight in progress on Old Washington Road.

Road hazard on Linden Drive.

Malicious mischief on Maplewood Lane.

Four traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on North Shields Lane/Blue Sky.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop at Popeyes.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Welfare concern/check on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop at Carpenter School Apartments.

Two traffic stops on George F. West Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Wood Avenue.

Traffic stop on Union Street.

Suspicious activity on Birdwood Drive.

Traffic stop at John R. Junkin Drive/Merit Health.

Reports — Monday

False alarm on Lindberg Avenue.

False alarm on Woodville Drive.

Traffic stop on Orleans Street.

Welfare concern/check on D’Evereaux Drive.

Three intelligence reports on D’Evereaux Drive.

Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on North Broadway Street.

Warrant/affidavit on D’Evereaux Drive.

Three traffic stops on Ivy Lane.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Government Fleet Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Four traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Disturbance on Edgin Street.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Loud noise/music on Martin Luther King Jr. Street/High Street.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop at Gayle.

Traffic stop on Maplewood Lane.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Tyisha Lesha Starks, 27, 12 James Brown Avenue, Natchez, on charge of malicious mischief. Held on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Tuesday

Robert Luther Bailey, 48, 50 Lee Parker Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court for failure to comply. Held without bond.

Serena C. Gandy, 61, 4 Lee Road, Natchez, on charge of trespassing. Released on $500.00 bond.

Gerald Austin Whitehead, 32, 34 Maplewood Lane, Natchez, on charge of felonious child abuse. Released on $30,000 bond.

Arrests — Monday

Rachel Renee Felter, 35, 34 Maplewood Lane, Natchez, on charge of child abuse/battery causing serious bodily harm. Held without bond.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

False alarm on Magnolia Avenue.

Malicious mischief on Fairway Drive.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Breaking and entering on Roosevelt Drive.

Breaking and entering on Cranfield Road.

Disturbance on Rand Road.

Disturbance on Magnolia Avenue.

Intelligence report on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Reports — Tuesday

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road/Woodlawn Avenue.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Intelligence report on Broadmoor Drive.

Malicious mischief on Morgantown Road.

Unoccupied vehicle on D’Evereaux Drive.

Suspicious activity on Oakland Park Road.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Suspicious activity on Angie Lane.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Shamrio D. Neal, 27, 231 Washington Heights, Ferriday, court sentenced to a fine of $560 or 15 days for possession of drug paraphernalia.

James L. McNeely, 42, 688 Louisiana 906, Monterey, court sentenced to three days jail or $320 fine for failure to stop at stop sign.

Edward I Smith, 64, 1504 MLK Street, Natchez, court sentenced to two years jail suspension, two years probation and a fine of $2,492.50

Arrests — Thursday

Darion Audrict, 25, 1800 Liberty, New Orleans, on charges of possession of contraband in a penal institution, possession of Schedule II drugs with intent to distribute.

Reports — Wednesday

Unwanted person on Ellis Road

Traffic call on Vidalia Drive

Medical call on Camellia Street

Medical call on US 84

Car fire on Philmore Burley Road

Medical call on Carter Street

Complaint on Carter Street

Reports — Thursday

Medical call on Logan Sewell Drive

Ferriday Police Department

Arrests — Wednesday

Henry H. Scott, 32, 261 Freeman Road, Vidalia, on charge of aggravated flight from an officer.