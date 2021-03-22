March 22, 2021

  • 73°
Tarver

Roy David Tarver

By Staff Reports

Published 2:21 pm Monday, March 22, 2021

Dec. 3, 1966 – March 20, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Roy David Tarver, 54, of Natchez, who departed his earthly life on March 20, 2021, in Natchez, will be held on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Community Chapel Church of God in Natchez, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Bo Swilley officiating; burial will follow at Jersey Settlers Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Community Chapel Church of God.

Roy was born on December 3, 1966, in Natchez, MS to George David Tarver and Betty Jean Walley Tarver.

Roy was preceded in death by his parents, George Tarver and Betty Tarver.

He leaves to cherish his memories, a loving and devoted wife, Tahnya Strickland Tarver; one daughter, Kerri Nations Pretty and companion, Martin Daniel; two sons, Matthew Jordan Tarver and Christian Luke Tarver; two brothers, James Richard Tarver and John Dlynn Tarver; three grandchildren, Haven Pretty, Shaina Pretty an Joey Pretty; one niece, two nephews, a host of other relatives and friends. A special Thank You to Dr. Jeffrey Anderson & Staff, Dr. Hirachan & Staff/George Cupit, Fresinius Kidney Care, Sta Home Home Health, Lending Love, Deaconess Hospice and a very special caregiver Jacqueline Myles.

In lieu of flowers the family ask instead donations be made at UMB Bank for final expenses.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Natchez-Adams County Airport Fly-In a soaring success

News

Woman enjoys feeding and caring for children and sharing God’s love

News

Natchez elderly blind man, disabled woman lost house in fire

News

No excuse for putting off colonoscopy screening

News

Firefighters work to put out Thursday night house fire near Duncan Park

News

Garden club plans revamped ‘Stories Along the Mississippi’

News

Riverboats are back: Natchez welcomes crew, passengers with enthusiasm

News

Natchez-Adams County Airport to host fly-in this weekend

News

One killed in single-car crash in county

News

Pilgrimage Garden Club: No pilgrimage King, Queen, royal ball this year

BREAKING NEWS

NWS Jackson issues threat for severe weather in Natchez, Adams County

News

Natchez Adams School District approves contract for COVID testing on students

News

Adams County Sheriff’s office arrested three on child abuse charges this week

News

Schools dismiss early Wednesday due to threat of severe weather

News

Mississippi residents 16 and older now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

News

Natchez chef needs votes in competition for $50K grand prize

News

Natchez couple arrested on felony child abuse charges

COVID-19

Gov. Reeves: All Mississippians to be eligible for vaccine Tuesday

News

Tourists go on accidental Spring Pilgrimage

News

Natchez Water Works closed Monday for water leak

News

Supervisors extend Adams County mask mandate

News

Jefferson County teen killed in crash on U.S. 61

News

Louisiana governor declares day of prayer for COVID-19 dead

News

Very Merry Vendor market features homemade goods at Natchez Convention Center