Crime Reports: March 23, 2021
Natchez Police Department
Arrests — Monday
Hollis Louis Green, 29, 165 Cloverdale Drive, Natchez, on charge of receiving stolen property. No bond set.
Arrests — Sunday
Tabatha Louise Coates, 52, 147 Liberty Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $400.00.
Joseph Edward Letcher, 43, 41 Crocus Circle, Natchez, on charge of possession of a stolen firearm. No bond set.
Reports — Monday
False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on Rankin Street.
Traffic stop on Oak Hill Drive.
Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.
Reports — Sunday
Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Traffic stop on John Glenn Avenue.
Four traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.
Suspicious activity on D’Evereaux Drive.
Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on Woodlawn Avenue.
Traffic stop on Main Street.
Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.
Five traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.
Traffic stop on Gayosa Avenue.
Safety check on Silver Street/Canal Street.
False alarm on Winchester Road.
False alarm on Liberty Road.
Intelligence report on D’Evereaux Drive.
Traffic stop on Homochitto Street/John R. Junkin Drive.
Dog problem on Arrowhead Drive/Raintree Street.
Malicious mischief on Brentwood Lane.
Domestic disturbance on Liberty Road.
Traffic stop at Sprint Mart.
False alarm on Northgate Road Suite 2.
False alarm on Old Washington Road.
Breaking and entering on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Loud noise/music on Old Washington Road.
Adams County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Sunday
Devonta Devell Perry, 29, 14 Wiggins Lane, Natchez, on charges of disturbing the peace, willful trespassing, and telephone or electronic communication. Held on $1,500 bond.
Reports — Sunday
Property damage on Burnes Street.
Two accidents on Lower Woodville Road.
Animal cruelty on Old Highway 84 No. 1.
Fire on Gregory Circle.
Unwanted subject at LaGrange Subdivision Park.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North/Airport Road.
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Monday
Samantha Hixon, 35, 20621 East Laenor Avenue, Vidalia, on charges of DWI, Careless operation of a vehicle, no driver license on person, negligent operation of vehicle.
Cobie Richard, 30, 12311 North Saltzman, Geuydan, transfer for outside agency.
Kary Kreider, 29, 1617 North Hullen street, Metairie, transfer for outside agency.
Arrests — Tuesday
Ramon L. Martin, 26, 606 6th Street, Ferriday, on charge of possession of a schedule one narcotic.
Reports — Monday
Complaint on US 84
Complaint on Miranda Drive
Suspicious car on Rabb Road
Complaint on Leo Ivy Road
Complaint on Ron Road
Dog bite on Ron Road
Medical call on 6th Street
Stolen firearm on West Circle
Theft on Lee Street
Carbon monoxide alarm on John Dale Drive
Stabbing on Carter Street
Complaint on Lynn Haven Drive
Theft on Carter Street
Medical call on Louisiana 909
Alarms on Robert Webber Drive
Disturbance on Louisiana 15
Medical call on Smart Lane
Medical call on B.B. Beard Road
Reports — Tuesday
Alarms call on Dianne Street
Theft call on Apple Street
Alarms on Robert Webber Drive
Welfare Check on Cypress Lane
Alarms on Louisiana 569
Vidalia Police Department
Arrests—Monday
Joby D. Duck, 39, 111 Victoria Drive, Vidalia, on charges of attempted 1st degree murder, bench warrant for failure to appear. Bond set at $1,000.
Crime Reports: Saturday March 20, 2021
Natchez Police Department Arrests — Friday Lakira Mona’e Smith, 22, 607 East Stiers Lane, Natchez, on charge of malicious mischief:... read more