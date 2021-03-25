March 25, 2021

Farmer

William Ray Farmer Sr.

By Staff Reports

Published 10:30 am Thursday, March 25, 2021

Sept. 18, 1944 – March 24, 2021

Services for William Ray Farmer Sr., 76, of Roxie who died Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Roxie will be 2 p.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jamie Wallace officiating.

Burial will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 1 p.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, until service time at Laird Funeral Home.

Mr. Farmer was born September 18, 1944, in Biloxi, MS the son of Herbert Herman Farmer and Loventrice Blankenship Farmer.

His greatest hobby was fishing. He loved having cookouts with his family and friends.

Mr. Farmer was preceded in death by his parents Herbert Herman Farmer and Loventrice Farmer; four brothers, Roy Farmer, Sr., Hebert Farmer, Sr., Allen Farmer, Sr., and Henry Farmer, Sr.; and one sister, Francis Davis.

Survivors include his wife, Jewell Farmer; children, William Ray Farmer, Jr. of Natchez, Candace Farmer of Vidalia, Eddie Beach and wife Wanda of Roxie, Tammy Halford and husband Darrell of Roxie; 8 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters, Carol Foster and husband Glen of Natchez, Lance Holmes of Deltona, Fl.; sister-in-law, Margaret Farmer of Natchez; brother-in-law, Billy Davis of Natchez; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Pallbearers will be Brad Beach, Ryan Beach, Shelby Beach, Darren Halford, Colton Farmer, and Cameron Farmer.

