Courthouse Records: March 30, 2021

Adams County

March 19-25

Civil suits:

In Re: Richard B. Sharp Family Life Insurance Trust.

Guardianship of Dixie Holt Lewis.

Estate of Annie Marie Smith.

Estate of Willie R. Maxwell III.

Guardianship of Kacey Amir McGuire.

Robert Chapman Williamson v. Todd Townsley et al.

Divorces:

Antonio Perry v. Ashley Perry.

Katangela Scott Kingsberry v. James Kingsberry.

Marriage license applications:

None.

Deed transactions:

March 18-23

Thomasina Toles Thornton to Homochitto House L.L.C., lot 7 Audubon Heights Subdivision.

Karen K. Childs and Damani Nyahuma to Zen Realities and Properties, L.L.C., lot 17 Pine Forest Subdivision, Part 1.

Pine Ridge Baptist Church to George Patton, lot A of a subdivision of a portion of lot 18 Wilderness Plantation.

Charles E. Speed Jr. and Noelle K. Speed to Robert K. Warren and Lucy I. Warren, lot 17 Woodhaven, Second Development.

Charles Lewis Kennedy and Stacy Michelle Kennedy to Hayden Drew Nunnery, lot 23 Montebello Gardens (Second Development).

Shelley H. Knight to Latashia Albert Tucker, lot 14 Crown Court Subdivision.

Frederick Bernard and Sophia A. Chambers to Frederick A. Lane, lot 7 of the Subdivision of lots 11 and 12 Gloucester Subdivision.

Mortgages:

March 18-23

Wildwood Holdings LLC to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, land commencing at the Southwest Corner of Franklin and Union Streets.

Amanda J. Howell to Flagstar Bank, land being a division of lot 3 and a portion of lot 2 West Montebello Subdivision.

Zen Realities and Properties, L.L.C. to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 17 Pine Forest Subdivision, Part 1.

Robert K. Warren and Lucy I. Warren to Cardinal Financial Company, L.P., lot 17 Woodhaven, Second Development.

Hayden Drew Nunnery to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lot 23 Montebello Gardens (Second Development).

Thomas Dale Henderson and Renee B. Henderson to Quicken Loans, LLC, lot 27 Brookfield Subdivision.

Dwight D. Vicknair and Rebecca Vicknair to Discover Bank, lot 41 The Hills Subdivision.

James Farris Riley to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Downtown Natchez Branch, lot 14 Village Green I.

Fredrick Lane and Kelia Lane to Fidelity Bank, lot 7 of the Subdivision of lots 11 and 12 Gloucester Subdivision.

Stacey Barnes to Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage, land commencing at an iron pin on the southerly right-of-way of George F. West Sr. Boulevard.

Adams County Justice

Court Civil Cases

Thursday, March 25:

Lisa Anderson v. Aundrain Dixon.

Natchez Hospital v. Chameiko Miller.

Natchez Hospital v. Sandy Larry.

Natchez Hospital v. Jerlyn Brown.

Natchez Hospital v. Dearius Griffin.

Natchez Hospital v. Terrence Pointer.

Charles Wood v. Sara Wilson.

Delta Bank v. Avery Williams.

Nathan & Nathan v. Leigha Thompson.

Delta Bank v. Quiero Johnson.

Concordia Parish

March 19-25

Civil suits:

Kathleen Henderson v. Dominque James.

State of Louisiana v. Dominique James.

Ebony Jefferson v. Xavier Davis.

State of Louisiana v. Xavier Davis.

State of Louisiana v. Alicia Ann Mason.

John J. Williams v. Alicia Ann Mason.

WC Properties I, LLC v. Brittany Wall.

In Re: Bryan Fair (Minor).

In Re: Leigh Kleinmann.

In Re: Amanda Moore.

Capital One Bank v. Cassie Strickland.

Capital One Bank v. Allyson J. Townsend.

Succession of Patrick Cavin Jr.

Bank of America v. Amanda B. Moreno.

Succession of Phillip W. Smith.

Succession of Marjorie Dianne Morace.

Divorces:

Theresa Peters Domangue v. Blake E. Domangue.

Norma Listh Velazques v. Jose Miguel Velazquez.

Marriage license applications:

Joseph David Thomas, 28, Morgan City, La. to Kelly Gayle Houghton, 26, Morgan City, La.

Clifford Eugene Payne, 72, Vidalia to Sadie Lee Walls, 68, Vidalia.

Robert Chase Stroud, 27, Vidalia to Brandi Nicole Lord, 22, Vidalia.

Brad La Juan Tennessee, 44, Vidalia to Amber Grace Ables, 31, Vidalia.

Deed transactions:

Marla N. Sutherland to Walter Mackel and Pamala Mackel, lot 14, Block 127 George A. Murray Addition.

Mortgages:

Walter Mackel and Pamala Mackel to Wintrust Mortgage, a division of Barrington Bank & Trust Company, lot 14, Block 127 George A. Murray Addition.

Raymond Riley Sr. and Elnora Riley to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot L of Block 116 Gregory Addition.