April 7, 2021

  • 70°

Charles E. Lyles

By Staff Reports

Published 4:15 pm Wednesday, April 7, 2021

July 25, 1941 – April 3, 2021

FERRIDAY — Services for Charles E. Lyles Sr., 79, of Ferriday, affectionately known as “Lil Man” who passed April 3, 2021, at Merit Health Hospital, Natchez, MS, will be Saturday, Apr. 10, 2021, at noon, The Harvest B.C. with Pastor Danny “Tron” Lewis officiating.

Burial will follow at Vidalia Cemetery under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home.

Visitation will be Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Charles E. Lyles, Sr. was born July 25, 1941, Shaw, LA, the son of Jack, Sr. and Evelina Williams Lyles.

He was preceded in death by his parents; the mother of two of his children, Helen Lyles; three brothers, Lennie Lyles, Jack Lyles, Jr., Roosevelt Lyles; six sisters, Surnetta L. Cage, Evelina Cage, Margaret Jones, Sophia Lyles, Viola Nichols, Mary Anderson; three grandchildren, Jacarleon Lyles, Demarcus Mitchell, Jr., Dee Mitchell.

He leaves to cherish his memories to his two sons, Leroy Jones, New Orleans, LA, Charles “Charlie” Lyles, Jr.; six daughters, Lashonda “Nikki” Mitchell, her husband Demarcus, Jasmine Lyles, Darlene Buckner, all of Ferriday, LA, Karen Ruffin, her husband Sidney, New Orleans, LA, Jennifer Omiyewo-Pearl, her husband Gerald, Ramonia Demby; the mother of his three children, two that he reared as his own and caregiver, Priscilla Lyles, Ferriday, LA; one sister, Carrie Lyles, all of Vidalia, LA;  eighteen grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com.

