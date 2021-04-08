July 25, 1948 – March 31, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Rev. Chester Warren Cain Jr., 72, of Natchez, who died Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Natchez will be held Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Wilsonni Johnson officiating.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 9, 2021, from 3:45 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the funeral home. This is a walk-through visitation. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

Chester was born July 25, 1948, the son of Gladys Marie Cain and Chester Warren Cain, Sr. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Health from Tennessee State University and a Masters in Biology from Alcorn State University. He was retired from Alcorn State University. Pastor Cain was member of St. Peter Baptist Church. He also held memberships with H. R. Revels Masonic Lodge and NuXi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi. Chester enjoyed playing chess, watching sci-fi movies and television game shows.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Jerry Cain and grandparents.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife Peggy Cain; one son Warren Demond Cain; grandson Jaylin Williams; Goddaughter, Marquita Fleming; granddaughter, Jazmin Cain; brother, Alton Cain; sisters, Callena Cain Merrick and Jacqueline Cain Hine, other relatives and friends.

