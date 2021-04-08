May 27, 1929 – April 7, 2021

NATCHEZ — Memorial services for Earline Rinehart, 91, of Natchez, who died Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Natchez will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Jefferson Street United Methodist Church.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at the church.

Arrangements are under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.