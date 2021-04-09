Don’t miss Joe Fortunato-Allen Brown Golf Classic

On Saturday, May 1, the Miss-Lou Chapter of the National Football Foundation will host the Joe Fortunato–Allen Brown Golf Classic at Beau Pre’ Country Club.

The golf classic is the primary fund raiser for the Miss-Lou Chapter’s Scholarship Fund.

This February, the Miss-Lou Chapter awarded $10,000 to the following local senior scholar athletes: Cathedral High School, Aiden Alexander Whitaker, Adams County Christian School, Gary Lane Rehms, Jr.; Natchez High School, Joshua Lamont Trask, Jr.; Delta Charter School, Brennan Griffin; Vidalia High School, Daniel Hartwell; and Ferriday High School, Vincent Hollins, Jr.

The Junior High School/Middle School top scholar athletes were also recognized for their leadership and academic excellence.

They are as follows: Adams County Junior High, Jack Peterman; Cathedral Middle School, Braedon Jarrod Gregg; Delta Charter Junior High, Landry Freeman; Concordia Parish Academy (representing Ferriday Junior High), Desmen Jefferson; Natchez Middle School, Jayden Hutchins; and Vidalia Junior High, Briasen Layton McCraney.

Our annual classic golf tournament is a four-person scramble with tee times at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. with shot gun start. We encourage every golfer in the Miss Lou to come out and support this great cause as 100% of the proceeds after tournament expenses go to the scholarship fund.

Lunch will be provided for player and spouse from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Joe Fortunato–Allen Brown Golf Classic is well known for its gourmet lunch which is prepared by our excellent Cooking Team who was meticulously tutored by the late, legendary Allen Brown. Along with great food and beverages, our event atmosphere is deep rooted with laughter, smiles, humor, and great stories. Everyone has a memorable time!

Golfers and non-golfers have an opportunity to join the excitement by purchasing tickets for the ball drop which awards $1,000 to the winner. In addition, there will also be prizes for each winning flight, ditty bags for each golfer, raffle prizes, closest to the hole prize, and the longest drive prize.

We have corporate and tee box sponsorships available. If one is interested in advertising a business, sponsoring a tee box, or even placing a political sign at a tee box or on the course, please email me at fsandel@msn.com or call (601) 493-6450. Entry fee to the tournament is $100 per golfer. Please visit our Facebook Page facebook.com/nffmisslou.

Our Miss Lou Chapter of the National Football Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization and your contribution to our organization is tax deductible.

The Miss Lou Chapter wishes to take this opportunity to humbly thank each of our supporters, our donors, our golfers, and each of you who help with our scholarship efforts. Without the help from our community, we wouldn’t be successful in achieving our goals of promoting our scholar athletes. Thank you. You are truly appreciated.

Freddie Sandel is president of the Miss-Lou Chapter of the National Football Foundation.