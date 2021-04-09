May 27, 1929 – April 7, 2021

A Celebration of Life Service will be held for Earline Lambert Rinehart, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, 11 a.m. at Jefferson Street United Methodist Church, Natchez, Mississippi. Graveside services will be held at Sardis Cemetery, Rienzi, Mississippi at a later date.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. in the sanctuary.

Earline Rinehart was born on May 27, 1929 in Booneville, Mississippi, the daughter of Nellie Kate and Mark Lambert.

She was a homemaker for many years, raising her son, nieces and nephews. She enjoyed gardening, quilting, cooking, baking and was famous for her amazing cornbread and coconut cake.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Lloyd Rinehart, two sisters and one brother.

She is survived by Michael Lloyd and Cheryl Foggo Rinehart; grandchildren, Palmer Rinehart (Sally), Anne Elise Rinehart Manning, (Walker), Mary Catherine Shull Moffett, Michael Shull, Caroline Shull Devereaux (Matthew); great grandchildren, Laura Grace Rinehart, Blair Smith, Millie Moffett, Stella Devereaux, Ann Frances Moffett, Mary Tucker Devereaux, Hank Moffett and Porte Devereaux.

The family extends appreciation to the staff of Adams Community Care Center for their care and attention of our loved one.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorials made to Jefferson Street United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at laidfh.com