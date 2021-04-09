Garry Lee Easter
JOSEPH — Graveside services for Gary Lee Easter, 58, who died Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Rapides General Hospital in Alexandria, will be held Saturday, April 10, 2021, at 11 a.m. in Lakewood Baptist Church Cemetery in St. Joseph.
Burial will be under the direction of Smith Funeral Home of Monroe, Louisiana.
You Might Like
Nessiah Zhyaun Conner
March 10, 2021 – April 5, 2021 VIDALIA — Graveside services for infant Nessiah Zhyaun Conner, who died Monday, April 5, 2021, at... read more