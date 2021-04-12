May 28, 1928 – April 6, 2021

NATCHEZ — Services for Eddie Ford, 92, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, April 6, 2021, will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Natchez National Cemetery with Pastor Ernest Ford Jr. officiating.

Burial will follow at the Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home. You are required to wear a mask. We are practicing social distancing.

Eddie was May 28, 1928, the son of Tassie Wells Page and Robert Ford. He was retired from Armstrong Tire Company. Mr. Ford was a member of New Zion Baptist Church where he served as a dedicated usher for many years.

He is preceded in death by his wife Clara H. Ford, his parents, daughter Gwendolyn M. Ford and two sons Tony Ford and Eddie Ford, Jr.

He leaves to cherish his memories: three sons, Clarence Ford, Robert Ford and Paul Ford (Keisha); one daughter Delphia Bishop (Shawn); 13 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and a number of close relatives.

