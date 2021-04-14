Local resident takes photo of lightning strike behind Mississippi River bridges
Jennifer Cloy took this photo of lightning on the Vidalia Riverfront Wednesday morning. Cloy, who works at Riverpark Medical Center in Vidalia, made the picture of lightning striking behind the Mississippi River bridges between Natchez and Vidalia from Dr. John White’s office in the medical center along the riverfront.
You Might Like
Firefighters work house fire on Rankin Street Tuesday night
Natchez firefighters worked to put out a fully engulfed house fire in the 400 block of North Rankin Street Tuesday... read more