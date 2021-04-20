Crime reports: Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Monday

Juwan Demonya Ross, 19, 34 Harland Drive, Mount Olive, on charges of controlled substance: possession of marijuana more than 30 grams but less than 250 grams and enhancement of penalty for drug charge while in possession of a firearm. No bond set on either charge.

Arrests — Friday

Jaccacia Tysiieka Bass, 24, 301 McNeely Road, Natchez, on charges of three counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $677.50 on first count, $287.50 on second count, and $302.50 on third count.

John Paul Hall, 45, 413-A Cranfield Road, Roxie, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $527.50.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on Wood Avenue.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Steam Plant Road.

Traffic stop on Sherwood Drive.

Suspicious activity on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Suspicious activity on South Canal Street.

False alarm on Woodhaven Drive.

Breaking and entering on South Canal Street.

Traffic stop at Walmart Parking Lot.

Reports — Sunday

Intelligence report on Marblestone Road.

Traffic stop on Auburn Avenue.

Sexual assault/rape on Daisy Street.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Shots fired on Broadmoor Drive.

False alarm on Holly Drive.

Intelligence report on Marin Avenue.

Theft on Garden Street.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Two traffic stops on Union Street.

Threats on Devereux Drive.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Four traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Two traffic stops on Morgantown Road.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on Silver Street.

Traffic stop at Plantation Trailer Park.

Traffic stop on Foster Mound Road.

Traffic stop on Main Street.

Reckless driving on Old Highway 84 No. 1.

Harassment on Main Street.

Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Theft on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Shots fired on Broadmoor Drive.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Willard Lee Bingham Jr., 47, 204 McNeely Road, Natchez, on charge of DUI – first offense. Released on $500.00 bond.

Jerry Wayne Rodgers Jr., 44, 29 Scheffef Road, Natchez, on charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance – Hydrochloride x 5, disorderly conduct; failure to comply, and resisting arrest. Held on $1,000 bond.

Reports — Monday

Accident on Steam Plant Road.

Reports — Sunday

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Loud noise/music on Steam Plant Road.

Intelligence report on Saragossa Road.

Shots fired on Broadmoor Drive.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Two traffic stops on Morgantown Road.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop at Plantation Trailer Park.

Reckless driving on Old Highway 84 No. 1.

Shots fired on Broadmoore Drive.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Jackie Cornwell, 50, 2242 New Wallace Boulevard, Ferriday, on charges of failure to register as a sex offender, failure to notify of address change.

Arrests — Sunday

Kiara A. Butler, 28, 301 McNeely Road, Natchez, on charges of child desertion and child endangerment.

Arrests — Saturday

Alona G. Carter, 33, 303 14th Street, Canton, Ohio, on charges of aggravated flight from an officer with refusal, flight from an officer, simple escape.

Tedron Gullage, 20, 410 Rabb Road, Ferriday, on charges of disturbing the peace.

Arrests — Friday

Ada E. Kenney, 52, 113 lee Street, Ferriday, on charges of improper supervision of a minor.

Steven J Zito Jr., 38, 109 Cowan Street, Ridgecrest, on a bench warrant for failure to appear, charges of three counts of failure to register as a sex offender.

Reports — Tuesday

Complaint on 10th Street

Reports — Monday

Threats on Carter Street

Threats on Louisiana 65

Complaint on Carolina Avenue

911 call on Lincoln Avenue

Complaint on Loop Road

Transport van broke down on Louisiana 15

Complaint in Ferriday

Fire on Higgins Drive

Threats on E Cottondale Court

Domestic disturbance on Louisiana 565

Medical call on Poole Road

Suspicious person on Danny Drive

Auto accident on Carter Street

Unwanted person on Peach Street

Medical call on Calhoun Road

Medical call on Carter Street

Medical call on Wilson Street

Miscellaneous call on Clark Drive

Nuisance animals on Belle Grove Circle

Found gun on Orange Street

Fire on Merle Drive

Residence burglary on Eagle Road

Tractor blocking driveway on Eagle Road

Failure to register on Carter Street

Residence burglary on Stephens Road

Unwanted person on Earl Davis Road

Unwanted person in Catahoula Parish

Medical call on Lee Avenue

Unwanted person on Fisherman Drive

Hit deer on Ferry Road

Reports — Sunday

Medical call on Orange Street

Domestic complaint on Mack Moore Road

Alarms on Louisiana 15

Hit deer on Louisiana 565

Death threat on Main Street

Complaint at Walmart

Complaint on Shady Acres Circle

Complaint on Smart Lane

Complaint on Levens Addition Road

Complaint on Airport Road

Loud music on Vidalia Drive

Complaint on Black River Lake

Unwanted person on Lloyd Street

Medical call on US 84

Medical call on Lee Avenue

Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle

Medical call in Ferriday

Alarms on Deacon Wailes Road

Suspicious person on Camellia Street

Property damage on McAdams Road

Shooting on 9th Street

Medical call on Carter Street

Reports — Saturday

Medical call on Traxler Road

Medical call on 6th Street

Unwanted person on Concordia Drive

Complaint on Louisiana 129

Complaint on Levens Addition Road

911 call on Carter Street

Stolen phone In Natchez

Vidalia Police Department

Arrests — Saturday

Tyrell James Clark, 29, 1330 Levens Additions Road, Ferriday, on charges of disturbing the peace, warrants for other agency.