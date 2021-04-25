April 26, 2021

  • 57°

Natchez Police investigating homicide in Maryland Heights area

By Hunter Cloud

Published 9:17 pm Sunday, April 25, 2021

Natchez Police are working a homicide in the Maryland Heights area of Natchez Sunday night. 

Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said investigators are interviewing suspects and witnesses. This story will be updated as more information is available.

 

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

‘Passionate public servant’ Stan Owens dies

News

Natchez Police investigating homicide in Maryland Heights area

News

Open house kicks off plans to expand pickleball, tennis in Natchez

News

Y’all Means All Natchez announces Battle of the Belles and Beaus contestants

News

State: J&J vaccine again available in Louisiana

News

Scholarship winner announced at annual commemoration for the Rhythm Night Club Fire

News

Resident grew up with carnival, retires with Pawn Shop

News

Natchez’s colorful landscape inspires artist to create

News

Excitement to the ears awaits at Natchez Festival of Music

News

Photo gallery: Natchez Mayor signs lease for historic train depot

News

Damaged utility pole causes 200 customers to lose power

News

Judge denies second request to revoke murder suspect’s house arrest order

News

City Hall painted purple with lights in support of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

News

Natchez Early College Academy names STAR Student, STAR Teacher

News

Teen arrested in ongoing investigation of double homicide

News

Revamped Crime Stoppers program helps area law enforcement solve crime

News

President Felecia M. Nave launches Inaugural President Lecture Series at Natchez campus

News

Natchez hotel catches on fire

Business

Natchez officials host closed meeting concerning potential land donation to the city

News

‘Slave Dwelling Project’ stirs up conversations about history

COVID-19

Adams County officials to lift mask mandate on May 1

BREAKING NEWS

Hank Williams Jr. to play Natchez 4th of July Celebration

News

Law officials arrest 3 in connection with automobile burglaries

News

Master Gardners host spring plant sale at Co-Lin