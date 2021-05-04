Nov. 4, 1941 – May 2, 2021

Services for Edna Jo “Sue” Melton, 80, of Natchez who died Sunday, May 2, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her family, will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Assumption Catholic Church with Father Mark Shoffner officiating.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Laird Funeral Home.

Mrs. Melton was born Nov. 4, 1941, in Natchez, the daughter of Henry Phillips Frank Sr. and Ora Irene Williams Frank Sr.

Mrs. Melton was a Devout Catholic and Member of Assumption Catholic Church. She dedicated her life to her family and church. She was the best mother and grandmother in the world.

Mrs. Melton was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Phillip “Slick” Frank, Sr. and mother Ora Irene Frank; infant daughter Debra Melton; brother Henry P. Frank, Jr.; and grandmother Edna Williams.

Survivors include her sons; Ralph Lonnie Melton, Jr. and Steve Melton; grandchildren, Kaitlan Melton, Peyton Melton, Cole Melton, Nicholas Melton; great grandson, Bryson Melton; nieces, Wendy Freeman and Jan Wilson; nephew Buddy Frank; and numerous other family members.

Pallbearers will be Cole Melton, Peyton Melton, Nicholas Melton, Jay Sims, Cole Priest, and Jace Calcote.

Memorials may be made to Assumption Catholic Church or Catholic Charities.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.