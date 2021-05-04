May 4, 2021

  • 68°
Kiwanis President Jackie Robinson prunes branches and vines to clear an existing mountain bike trail in Duncan Park on Monday. The project is expected to take six months to rehab the trail. (Submitted Photo)

Kiwanis Club giving new life to forgotten bike trail

By Hunter Cloud

Published 5:35 pm Tuesday, May 4, 2021

NATCHEZ — Volunteers with the Natchez-Trace Kiwanis Club and Natchez Bicycle Club began clearing debris, limbs and vines on a bike and walking trail at Duncan Park Monday afternoon.

Natchez Ford, 2J ranch and the City of Natchez will help with the project. The projected time to finish the project is six months, said Wade Heatherly of the Kiwanis Club.

The trail system fell into disrepair and is hidden to even long-time residents of Natchez, Natchez-Trace Kiwanis Club President Jackie Robinson said.

The entrance is close to a parking lot by an old train engine and a closed pool behind Auburn.

“It is a long-forgotten trail, and we have done everything we need to do to rehab (the trail),” Robinson said. “Once we get the trail rehabbed and ready to bike again, the city has agreed to continue the maintenance. It will be put back on their maintenance contract so it won’t fall into disarray again.”

She said they wanted to do something special for the Natchez-Trace Kiwanis Club’s 80th anniversary. This project will give back to the community of Natchez. One of their members suggested improving the mountain bike trail that was started in 1998. She said after COVID, it was important to create an outdoor space where everyone can enjoy it.

Alderwoman Valencia Hall of Ward said the project is an astronomical improvement to Duncan Park and fits right in with other improvements to parks in Natchez. She is the chairwoman of the city’s Recreational renewal task force and thanked the Kiwanis club for their generosity.

Members of the Natchez Bicycle club are helping lead volunteers down the trails, which blend with the forest floor. There is a map of the trail system on a sign at the entrance, but it is faded out. Natchez Ford President Brad Yarbrough is replacing the rotted wooden deck leading to the trail with a gravel walkway, she said.

“Right now, we are going to stay on the main trail and clear out the existing trail,” Robinson said. “We are going to make it to where you can see it is a trail again. We want to incorporate some fun things for bikers and hikers too.”

Natchez-Trace Kiwanis wants to put up nature signs for any kids who walk the trail, she said. Anyone who would like to volunteer can follow Natchez-Trace Kiwanis on Facebook to see when there will be workdays, she said.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

COVID-19

Photo gallery: Clinic gives COVID-19 vaccines to inmates with mobile unit

News

Kiwanis Club giving new life to forgotten bike trail

Business

Grant money available to restaurants, bars from American Rescue Plan Act

BREAKING NEWS

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Adams County, school dismissal delayed

News

NOAA weather station off air amid onset of thunderstorms in Adams County

News

Natchez should brace for more storms Tuesday

COVID-19

Supervisors vote again not to extend Adams County mask ordinance

News

Natchez, Adams County spared storms Sunday

Business

Monday is 65 years for popular barbershop

News

Waitress says customers are like family

Business

Four Cathedral graduates make the 2021 Mississippi Business Journal’s Top 50 Under 40 list

COVID-19

COVID-19 outbreak at prison leads to uptick in Adams County cases

News

Clothing bank for veterans reopens at VFW

COVID-19

State reports 63 new Adams County COVID-19 cases in two days

News

School district awards $7.7 million bid for Natchez High School renovation

News

Head start center celebrates child abuse prevention

News

Vidalia teacher, coach Tim Herndon remembered as genuinely good

COVID-19

32 new COVID-19 cases reported in Adams County Wednesday as J&J vaccine makes comeback

News

City raises fines for littering to $500

News

Natchez Rock n Roll Taxi owner ‘Pulley Bone’ dies

News

CPSO investigates two shooting deaths on Lake St. John

News

ACSO partners with Merit Health to help citizens safely discard unused prescriptions

News

‘Passionate public servant’ Stan Owens dies

News

UPDATE: Natchez Police investigating homicide in Maryland Heights area