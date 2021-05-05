June 2, 1963 – April 23, 2021

NATCHEZ — Graveside service for Mr. Anthony Dean, 57, of Natchez, who died on Friday, April 23, 2021, at Merit Health River Oaks will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 12:30 p.m. at Greenleaf Cemetery in Fayette.

Burial will follow at Greenleaf Cemetery in Fayette under direction of Robert D. Mackel & Sons Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held Friday, May 7, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Robert D. Mackel & Sons Funeral Home. Social distancing and masks will be enforced at all times.