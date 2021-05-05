March 30, 1944 – May 2, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Daisy Louise Heckard Gaines, 77, of Natchez, who died Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Natchez will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor LeRoy White officiating.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the funeral home. This is a walk-through visitation. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

Daisy was born March 30, 1944, in Sicily Island, the daughter of Ruth Heckard. She was a retired school cook and of the Baptist faith. Daisy loved foster parenting.

She is preceded in death by her mother, her husband Charlie Gaines, Jr., daughter, Chandra Heckard and brother Joe Heckard.

She leaves to cherish her memories: daughters, Elodie Hicks (Timothy B.), Constance Gaines; sons, Alfred Heckard, Darrius K. Gaines, Jaheem T. Gaines; brother, James Heckard; sisters, Delores Hutchins, Melanie Heckard, Beatrice Green; grandchildren, Jamal Hicks, Destinee Hicks, Lonnie Hunt, Arianna Hunt, Joy Emmons, Jennifer Heckard, Ashley Washington, Khyra Boone, other relatives and friends.

