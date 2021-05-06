May 6, 2021

  • 64°
Aarons

Douglas MacArthur Aarons

By Staff Reports

Published 6:47 pm Thursday, May 6, 2021

Jan. 26, 1942 – May 3, 2021

Funeral services for Douglas MacArthur Aarons, 79, of Vidalia, will be held at Vidalia First Baptist Church on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 11 a.m. with Bro. Wes Faulk officiating. Interment will follow to Greenlawn Memorial Park, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Douglas was born on Monday, January 26, 1942 in Enterprise, LA and passed away on Monday, May 3, 2021 surrounded by his loved ones in Mandeville, LA.

He was preceded in death by his two wives, Mildred Ann Alexander Aarons and Vivian Marie Gill Aarons; parents, Pete Aarons and Viva Poole Aarons; infant brother, Billy Mac Aarons; brother, Jimmy Aarons; and sister, Dessa Aarons Johnson.

Douglas leaves behind his son, Douglas Wayne Aarons and his wife Susan of Tallahassee, FL; daughter, Leah Aarons Mendoza and her husband Michael of Mandeville, LA; two sisters, Joann Beach and her husband Edwin of Vidalia, LA and Judy Aarons of Vidalia, LA; five grandchildren, Douglas “Connor” Aarons, Riley Catherine Aarons, Aaron Jay Brubaker, Richard “Ricky” Andrew Mendoza, and Jacob Alexander Mendoza; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

The family will receive friends at Vidalia First Baptist Church on Friday, May 7, 2021 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

Business

Atmos Energy replacing gas pipes for some Natchez residents

News

Schools to get $31 million for COVID-19

News

Man sentenced to 40 years Wednesday for killing step-daughter, injuring 3 other relatives

News

Officials working to bring commercial flights to Natchez-Adams Airport

News

Five candidates remaining for next CPSB Superintendent

Business

Furdge appointed to Natchez Convention Promotion Commission

COVID-19

Photo gallery: Clinic gives COVID-19 vaccines to inmates with mobile unit

News

Kiwanis Club giving new life to forgotten bike trail

Business

Grant money available to restaurants, bars from American Rescue Plan Act

BREAKING NEWS

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Adams County, school dismissal delayed

News

NOAA weather station off air amid onset of thunderstorms in Adams County

News

Natchez should brace for more storms Tuesday

COVID-19

Supervisors vote again not to extend Adams County mask ordinance

News

Natchez, Adams County spared storms Sunday

Business

Monday is 65 years for popular barbershop

News

Waitress says customers are like family

Business

Four Cathedral graduates make the 2021 Mississippi Business Journal’s Top 50 Under 40 list

COVID-19

COVID-19 outbreak at prison leads to uptick in Adams County cases

News

Clothing bank for veterans reopens at VFW

COVID-19

State reports 63 new Adams County COVID-19 cases in two days

News

School district awards $7.7 million bid for Natchez High School renovation

News

Head start center celebrates child abuse prevention

News

Vidalia teacher, coach Tim Herndon remembered as genuinely good

COVID-19

32 new COVID-19 cases reported in Adams County Wednesday as J&J vaccine makes comeback