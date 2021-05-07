May 7, 2021

  • 75°
Cameron

Robert Earl Cameron Sr.

By Staff Reports

Published 6:31 pm Friday, May 7, 2021

Feb. 18, 1948 – May 4, 2021

BUDE — Funeral services for Robert Earl “Rock” Cameron, Sr., 73, of Bude, who departed his earthly life on May 4, 2021, in McComb, MS, will be held on Monday, May 10, 2021, at Higdon Cemetery in Meadville, MS, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. L.C. Williams officiating.

Visitation services will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at The Lighthouse Center in Meadville, MS.

Robert was born on February 18, 1948, in Meadville, MS to Lucien and Annie Mae Cameron.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Lucien R. Cameron.

Robert leaves to cherish his memories his children: Eulanda (Terrance) Cameron-Bethea, Jacquline (Tarvarez) Cameron-Lynn, Taquita Cameron, and Robert Earl Cameron, Jr.; sisters: Annie Lee Cameron, Larcina Cameron, Pearl Lee Cameron, Geneva Thomas, and Cathy Cameron; brothers: J. W. (Jessie) Cameron, James (Helen) Cameron, Sr., Johnny Cameron, Thomas Cameron, and Willie Ray (Lisa) Cameron; two great-grandchildren; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Robert was greatly loved by many and will be sorely missed.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Trial delayed for Adams County murder suspect

News

One dead, 2 injured in two vehicle wreck in Vidalia

News

CPSB selects two finalists for next superintendent

Business

Atmos Energy replacing gas pipes for some Natchez residents

News

Schools to get $31 million for COVID-19

News

Man sentenced to 40 years Wednesday for killing step-daughter, injuring 3 other relatives

News

Officials working to bring commercial flights to Natchez-Adams Airport

News

Five candidates remaining for next CPSB Superintendent

Business

Furdge appointed to Natchez Convention Promotion Commission

COVID-19

Photo gallery: Clinic gives COVID-19 vaccines to inmates with mobile unit

News

Kiwanis Club giving new life to forgotten bike trail

Business

Grant money available to restaurants, bars from American Rescue Plan Act

BREAKING NEWS

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Adams County, school dismissal delayed

News

NOAA weather station off air amid onset of thunderstorms in Adams County

News

Natchez should brace for more storms Tuesday

COVID-19

Supervisors vote again not to extend Adams County mask ordinance

News

Natchez, Adams County spared storms Sunday

Business

Monday is 65 years for popular barbershop

News

Waitress says customers are like family

Business

Four Cathedral graduates make the 2021 Mississippi Business Journal’s Top 50 Under 40 list

COVID-19

COVID-19 outbreak at prison leads to uptick in Adams County cases

News

Clothing bank for veterans reopens at VFW

COVID-19

State reports 63 new Adams County COVID-19 cases in two days

News

School district awards $7.7 million bid for Natchez High School renovation