UPDATE: Missing juvenile found; three adults detained

A missing 15-year-old teen has been found and three adults have been detained, said Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten.

The teen, Kevonte Nelson, who lives in Baton Rouge and had been visiting family in Natchez, went missing from Natchez at about midnight on Sunday.

Patten said the teen was located at the Red Carpet Inn on Devereux Drive late Monday night.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office issued a Missing Child Alert for Nelson on Monday evening.

“This was a great team effort from the family to the Natchez Police Department to the Adams County Sheriff’s Department and the media for getting the word out,” Patten said.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.