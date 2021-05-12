May 12, 2021

  • 64°

Airport deserving of money, attention

By Editorial Board

Published 12:24 pm Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Natchez has four major gateways: the highway, the railway, the river and the airport.

Much attention has been paid to the highways, thanks to the efforts of the Mississippi and Louisiana Departments of Transportation.

Most recently, officials have talked of relighting the Mississippi river bridges connecting Natchez and Vidalia.

Speaking of the river, the City of Natchez has for a year or more also been working to lease space for three docks for river cruises to land.

A $13 million project to increase the weight-bearing capabilities of the Natchez Railroad, which connects Natchez and Brookhaven, is also underway allowing more goods and services to be transported along its lines.

However, the airport has been in need of love and attention for quite some time.

Last year, airport officials unveiled a 20-year master plan needed for the airport to be eligible for Federal Aviation Administration grants. In this plan, it was thought that bringing on commercial airlines as airport tenants was a long way off. However, the city’s tourism and film industry partners have been nudging city officials to get it done faster.

As Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson noted, it is more a matter of bringing commercial flights back to the airport.

In the 1950s and 1960s, Southern Airways was a  regular tenant at the Natchez-Adams County Airport, as many who were alive back then can recall.

However, times have changed since then and it is going to take a lot of work, and money, to get the airport ready for commercial use once again.

We applaud our Natchez and Adams County officials for giving the airport the attention it needs and deserves.

Small airlines are already connecting Greenville to Dallas, Nashville and New Orleans. It is about time we started looking at how Natchez can be added to their flight path.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Natchez selected to receive $492K from EPA to use at former Titan Tire

News

City receives $1.2 million for emergency bluff stabilization project

News

Update: Suspect in Tuesday morning shooting arrested

News

UPDATE: Missing juvenile found

News

Family searching for missing teen

Business

Natchez trucking company in need of CDL drivers

News

Mississippi to end federal unemployment supplement

News

Two children injured in dirt bike accident when struck by car

News

Victims identified in fatal crash Thursday in Vidalia

News

Katie’s Ladies model celebrates 102nd birthday

News

Dart: Natchez is second home to radio show producer, DJ

News

Trial delayed for Adams County murder suspect

News

One dead, 2 injured in two vehicle wreck in Vidalia

News

CPSB selects two finalists for next superintendent

Business

Atmos Energy replacing gas pipes for some Natchez residents

News

Schools to get $31 million for COVID-19

News

Man sentenced to 40 years Wednesday for killing step-daughter, injuring 3 other relatives

News

Officials working to bring commercial flights to Natchez-Adams Airport

News

Five candidates remaining for next CPSB Superintendent

Business

Furdge appointed to Natchez Convention Promotion Commission

COVID-19

Photo gallery: Clinic gives COVID-19 vaccines to inmates with mobile unit

News

Kiwanis Club giving new life to forgotten bike trail

Business

Grant money available to restaurants, bars from American Rescue Plan Act

BREAKING NEWS

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Adams County, school dismissal delayed