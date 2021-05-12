May 12, 2021

Kyreek Murray throws a football in spring practice. He is the starting quarterback for the Natchez Bulldogs. Murray is six foot, four inches and weighs in at 286 pounds, head coach Randy Craft said. (Hunter Cloud The Natchez Democrat)

Natchez playing in football jamboree at Alcorn State

By Hunter Cloud

NATCHEZ— Natchez High School will take the field at Alcorn State University for a spring football jamboree this Friday. Jefferson and Wilkinson County will have their football teams there, and possibly other teams, Athletic Director Alphaka Moore said.

She said the opportunity would be great for the team to get exposure to a college football environment and college coaches. She said she first reached out to Alcorn State in April.

“With COVID, we didn’t get the experiences we wanted,” Moore said. “So this year I said let’s run the show, let’s run our own show. Alcorn State said they would work with us.”

Head Coach Randy Craft said Natchez would play a quarter against Jefferson County and a quarter against Wilkinson County on Alcorn State’s field. They could play more football if other teams participate in the Jamboree.

Moore said she is trying to set up locker-room and facility tours for the kids in addition to the playing experience. Craft said he knows Alcorn State has a tradition of winning championships and hopes his kids will get a taste of that tradition.

“I think it helps the kids realize that one day they can possibly play in a stadium and a university like that,” Craft said. “It will give them an opportunity to say ‘Hey I played here. One day, I will earn a scholarship so I can play there every Saturday.’ We are trying to enhance these guys’ perception of what they can do in the future.”

The spring jamboree will be the 14th and final day of spring practice, he said. After the final spring practice, he said the Bulldogs would transition to their summer workouts ahead of the 2021 football season.

Moore said the football team Booster Club would have concessions at the game. Fans can go online to GoFan.co to purchase $7 general admission tickets for the jamboree. Craft said he is excited about the opportunity for his team.

“The thing about things like that is you can’t wait to get there and get things going,” Craft said. “I think they are excited about playing over there, and we are going to see how they are going to do.”

