Oct. 22, 1957 – May 5, 2021

ROXIE — Funeral services for Debbie Kay Sykes Brown, 63, of Roxie, who departed his earthly life on May 5, 2021, in Vicksburg, will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Meadville, at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Carl Johnson officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation services will be held on Friday, May 14, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at The Lighthouse Center in Meadville.

Debbie was born on October 22, 1957, in Kirby, MS to Clifton Sykes and Louise Smith Sykes Booker.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Johnnie Mae Sykes.

Debbie leaves to cherish her memories two daughters, Chinikie Sykes and Destiny Brown; one son, Christopher Brown; two grandchildren, Kennedi Brown and Cassidy Brown; eight sisters: Joyce Campbell, Folanda Brown, Carolyn (Edward) Lambas, Katherine Farrero, Emma (James) O’Quinn, Evelyn (Clifton) Peters, Veronica Jordan, and Nancy Ann Robinson; one brother, Nolan (Juanita) Walls; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Debbie Kay was greatly loved by many and will be sorely missed.

