Aug. 13, 1945 – May 16, 2021

ROXIE — Linda Sue Walters, 75, of Roxie died Sunday May 16, 2021, at her residence in Roxie.

Mrs. Walters was born August 13, 1945, in Natchez, the daughter of Vincent Lonigro and Evelyn Corban Lonigro.

She attended Copiah Lincoln Junior College and became a licensed practical nurse on her birthday in 1984. She retired from Jefferson County Hospital from a profession she was called to by God and loved dearly, as she did her patients. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed.

Mrs. Walters was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Evelyn Hubbard and Vincent and Jean Lonigro; husband Ray C. Walters, the father of her children, Forrest Jerry Carpenter, Sr.; three sisters, Sherrill Schuster, Sandra Sandifer and Gloria Murphy; and one grandson, Forrest Jerry Carpenter III.

Survivors include two children, Sonja Carpenter Baker of Roxie, MS and Forrest Jerry Carpenter of Southampton, N.J.; two sisters Diane LaBorder of TX and Connie Bradshaw of AR; one brother, Vincent Nick Lonigro of OH; three granddaughters, Corban Smith and Spring Green of Natchez and Jamie Carpenter of FL and their spouses; one great grandson, Haven Lane Smith of New Orleans. Three great granddaughters, Hannah Michele Smith of Roxie, Heaven Ruth Owens, and Quiethian Michele Green of Natchez; one sister-in-law, Margie Ogden of Natchez; one nephew Jerry Paul Ogden and wife of Natchez; one brother-in-law, Stephen Sandifer of Heber Springs, AR, three very special nieces of AR and their spouses; one very special nephew, Eddie Jarvis and wife of North Carolina.

A special thank you to the hospice nurses and aides who cared and treated her as family; to her you were part of her family.

