June 4, 1931 – May 18, 2021

MEADVILLE — Public visitation for Mrs. June West will be on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Franklin Funeral Home in Meadville, MS at 10 a.m., with burial to follow in the Midway Cemetery in Meadville. Rev. Tony Mullins will be officiating the services, with Franklin Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be at Franklin Funeral Home on Thursday, May 20, 2021, from 10 a.m. until time of graveside service at 11:15 a.m.

Mrs. West, 89, of Meadville, MS passed from this life on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Meadville Nursing Home. She was born in Plaquemine, LA on June 4, 1931 to Mr. David W. Goodfellow and Mrs. Mary E. Snyder Goodfellow.

Mrs. West retired as a Registered Nurse having served the people of Franklin County for many years at Gabbert Clinic and Franklin Memorial Hospital. She was a faithful and active member of Meadville United Methodist Church. She and her late husband, Mark West worked many tireless hours assisting the food pantry mission in Franklin County. She will be remembered as a faithful and loving wife to her late husband, Mark West and a dedicated, loving mother to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her parents, David and Mary Goodfellow; husband, Mark West; brothers, David Goodfellow, Jr.; Carl Goodfellow; sisters, Bertha Arnold, Mildred Rickets, Agnes Bowie and Davie Taylor.

Survivors are daughter, Becky West Freeman and husband Frank of California; sons, Marcus David West and wife Karen of Tennessee, Steve West and wife Melissa of Meadville, MS; sisters, Sis Wallace, Billie Jean McCloud; brother Harry Goodfellow; seven grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren with one on the way, along with many faithful friends.

Pallbearers are Bart Jones, Bill Scott, Rob Smith, Rick Scott, Jesse Scott, and Barron Jones.

The family request memorials be made in her name to a charity of your choice.

