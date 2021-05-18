Recreation an important issue

Sports and Programs Director Fay Minor said it best, two of the first questions people ask when they are considering moving to a new town is how are the schools and how are the recreational amenities there.

Certainly, a shiny new set of playground equipment and a splash pad or two at city and county parks would help the City of Natchez and Adams County look more attractive as a place to live, work and raise a family.

That said, any move that puts us closer to having these facilities in better shape is a positive move in our eyes. The state of the parks right now are proof that something about our current recreational management system isn’t working.

To get those parks back in shape is going to take money and it’s going to take staff who are willing to put forth the effort.

Minor says she would consider applying for the city’s newly-created position for a full-time parks and recreation director to oversee these improvements.

If Minor thinks she can do that full-time and work in county parks as well, more power to her. She certainly has proven herself to have the dedication and experience it takes to do the job.

However, the problem still stands that the City of Natchez needs a full-time staff to get things done and one person or one volunteer committee can’t do it alone.

If the City of Natchez can locate and hire more people to facilitate activities, write grants and plan and prioritize the needs of our parks — the more the merrier. It’s not a competition of who can smile for the officials, who knows who best and who has the longest resume.

Rather, it’s is the best person for the job and who has the skills needed to get the job done.