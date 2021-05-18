May 19, 2021

  • 72°

Recreation an important issue

By Editorial Board

Published 8:04 pm Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Sports and Programs Director Fay Minor said it best, two of the first questions people ask when they are considering moving to a new town is how are the schools and how are the recreational amenities there.

Certainly, a shiny new set of playground equipment and a splash pad or two at city and county parks would help the City of Natchez and Adams County look more attractive as a place to live, work and raise a family.

That said, any move that puts us closer to having these facilities in better shape is a positive move in our eyes. The state of the parks right now are proof that something about our current recreational management system isn’t working.

To get those parks back in shape is going to take money and it’s going to take staff who are willing to put forth the effort.

Minor says she would consider applying for the city’s newly-created position for a full-time parks and recreation director to oversee these improvements.

If Minor thinks she can do that full-time and work in county parks as well, more power to her. She certainly has proven herself to have the dedication and experience it takes to do the job.

However, the problem still stands that the City of Natchez needs a full-time staff to get things done and one person or one volunteer committee can’t do it alone.

If the City of Natchez can locate and hire more people to facilitate activities, write grants and plan and prioritize the needs of our parks — the more the merrier. It’s not a competition of who can smile for the officials, who knows who best and who has the longest resume.

Rather, it’s is the best person for the job and who has the skills needed to get the job done.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Clarence Bowlin, Dixie Youth director, dies

News

Sojourner: Justices ‘got it wrong’

News

Mississippi lawmakers: Revive initiatives, marijuana program

News

City, county officials looking to revamp recreation agreement

News

School board taps employee to be next superintendent

News

Body of unidentified man pulled from the Mississippi River at Natchez

News

Adams County Christian School celebrates graduation of 47 students

News

Photo gallery: 78 Vidalia High School students graduate

News

The Dart: Natchez firefighter is poet in spare time

Galleries

2021 Ferriday High School graduation

News

Guide to opening day of squirrel season

Business

Rolling River gets another chance as Reloaded

News

Mississippi justices toss voter-backed marijuana initiative

BREAKING NEWS

State Supreme Court tosses voter-backed medical marijuana initiative

COVID-19

COVID-19 vaccines now available to children 12 to 15 in Mississippi

News

Store owners say run on gas not necessary

COVID-19

New inmates at Adams County prison cause record COVID-19 spike

News

City looks to hire full-time parks and recreation director

News

Man shot in Vidalia trailer park dies, CPSO investigating second shooting in Wildsville

News

Natchez officials expand tax incentives for property improvements

Business

City of Natchez signs lease with Viking USA, American Cruise Lines for new docks

News

Natchez selected to receive $492K from EPA to use at former Titan Tire

News

City receives $1.2 million for emergency bluff stabilization project

News

Update: Suspect in Tuesday morning shooting arrested