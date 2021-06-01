Alcee Mickell

Dec. 11, 1931 – May 24, 2021

NATCHEZ — Graveside Services for Alcee “Snow” Mickell, 89, of Natchez, who died May 24, 2021, at his residence in Natchez will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Wilsonni Johnson officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 2, 2021, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.