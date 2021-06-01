June 1, 2021

  • 72°
Natchez State Park was renamed Bob M. Dearing Natchez State Park in March. The park should get a new entrance sign when Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks new fiscal year starts, Park Manager Neil Hayes said. The state park offers a wide variety of recreational opportunities. (Hunter Cloud The Natchez Democrat)

Bob M. Dearing Natchez State Park offers summer fun

By Hunter Cloud

Published 7:07 pm Tuesday, June 1, 2021

NATCHEZ — Bob M. Dearing Natchez State Park Manager Neil Hayes said there is plenty of opportunity for people and families to get outdoors.

The park has a 230-acre fishing lake, a ¾ of a mile nature trail, a nine-basket disc golf course, a playground area and multiple cabins and campsites for families to use this summer. The fishing lake is a great place to kayak, he said.

“We have several people who come out here and just paddle around. They don’t even fish,” Hayes said. “They just enjoy being out in nature. They enjoy being in the outdoors in the peace and quiet.”

COVID restrictions are still in place for cabin reservations, so you can only reserve a cabin for Thursday to Sunday. There are 50 developed camping sites and eight tent camping sites at the state park.

Hayes said he has noticed an uptick in the number of camping reservations made at the park. He said he thinks more and more people are getting out of the house because they are tired of being cooped up during COVID.

“I have been here for 21 years, and I have never seen camping just constantly occupied,” Hayes said. “Just looking at the past time frames when it kind of gets slow here, people keep calling and booking campsites.”

While there are no summer camps at the state park, there are opportunities for volunteers to help, Hayes said. People can volunteer by picking up debris or constructing a bench. When Boy Scout or Girl Scout troops camp out at the park, they volunteer too, he said.

Hayes said there is a lot of work to be done cleaning trails and taking care of the park during the summer. The most challenging task above anything is cutting the grass.

“There is a lot to cut during the summertime,” Hayes said. “We got different areas we cut with a lawnmower, and we have these fields we have to cut with a tractor. I’m not sure how many acres it is, but it is a lot compared to other parks.”

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Police chief says keep car doors locked as auto burglaries rise

News

Natchez officials prepare for new Main Street restaurant at former bank

News

A Smith & Wesson bought in Natchez kills teen in Chicago

News

Fire destroys historic Mississippi train depot and museum

News

Photo gallery: Hundreds celebrate 155th Annual Memorial Day Parade

News

The Dart: Texas woman loves Natchez and plans to retire here

News

Adams County man accused of double homicide found not guilty

News

Photo gallery: Cathedral High School celebrates 50 graduates

News

Visit Natchez hires cultural heritage manager

News

Mayor: Federal funds secured for National Cemetery erosion project

News

Ex-wife testifies: no affair with shooting victim

News

Man who died from bluff fall was firefighter

News

Natchez man dies in crash on U.S. 61, north of Natchez

News

Natchez Police officers find three weapons, ammunition, ballistic vest in search warrant

Crime Reports

Crime reports May 28, 2021

News

Two-vehicle crash kills one in Adams County

News

Beloved story teller, McLemore, dies

News

Man dies after leap over fence on bluff

News

13-year-old boy testifies at father’s trial for 2019 double homicide

News

Natchez Aldermen consider borrowing $1.7 million for park improvements

News

Murder suspect: ‘They were just shooting at me and I shot back’

News

Adams County man facing trial for shooting deaths of two volunteer firefighters in 2019

Business

Oak Hill Inn named winner in 2021 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice awards

News

Supervisors: Safety of Morgantown Road is top of mind