Crime Reports: June 01, 2021
Natchez Police Department
Arrests — Monday
Jalisa Doretha Bradford, 32, 43 Rickman Street, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Bond set at $500.00.
Arrests — Sunday
Joseph J. White, 23, 269 West Steirs Lane, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $327.50.
Arrests — Saturday
Sheneria Lashay Reed, 33, 428 South Pine Street, Fayette, on charge of contempt: default in payment. Bond set at $373.00.
Phillip Thomas, 50, 12 Fifth Street, Natchez, on charges of DUI – 1st offense and motor vehicle: suspended/revoked driver’s license. No bond set on either charge.
Arrests — Friday
Chuck Dewyan Carter, 41, 114 Melrose Avenue, Natchez, on charges of two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $502.50 on first count and $552.50 on second count.
Bruce Leonard Cauthen, 801 Clay Street, Vicksburg on charge of three counts of contempt; default in payment. Bond set at $423.00 on first count, $447.00 on second count, and $593.00 on third county.
Debarius Maliek Lewis, 22, 2806 Marquette Avenue, Natchez, on charge of violation of municipal criminal ordinances: shooting inside city limits. Bond set at $250.00.
Brandy Nicole Sam, 39, 582 Country Ridge Road, Opelousas, La., on charge of shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Bond set at $750.00.
Arrests — Thursday
Keldrick Dontae Washington, 30, 7 ½ Garden Street, Natchez, on charges of receiving stolen property, weapons – felon carrying a concealed weapon, and weapons – possession of a stolen firearm. No bond set on any charges.
Reports — Tuesday
False alarm on North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
False alarm on U.S. 61 South.
Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.
Reports — Monday
Loud noise/music on Covington Road.
Twelve traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.
Seven traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.
Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.
False alarm on U.S. 61 South.
Eleven traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Accident on Reynolds Street.
Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Two traffic stops on Lynda Lee Drive.
Two traffic stops on Grand Soleil Boulevard.
Threats on St. Catherine Street.
Four traffic stops on Canal Street.
Two traffic stops on Pilgrim Boulevard.
Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.
Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Hit and run on Homochitto Street.
Reckless driving on John R. Junkin Drive.
Traffic stop on Beulah Street.
Shots fired on Nancy Court.
Disturbing the peace on Pecan Way.
Loud noise/music on Cherokee Street.
False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.
Traffic stop at Walmart Parking Lot.
False alarm on Pecan Way.
Reports — Sunday
Traffic stop on Watkins Street.
Traffic stop at Hucky’s.
Seven traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.
Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.
Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.
Traffic stop on Melrose-Montebello Parkway.
Loud noise/music on Lafayette Street.
Traffic stop on Canal Street.
Two accident reports on U.S. 61 North.
Traffic stop on Ivy Lane.
Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.
Threats on Devereux Drive.
Four traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on Minor Street.
Traffic stop at Forks of the Road.
False alarm on Lower Woodville Road.
Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.
Loud noise/music on Gayosa Avenue.
Theft on Creek Street.
False alarm on Homochitto Street.
Disturbance on Miller Avenue.
Drug related on North Rankin Street.
Loud noise/music on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.
Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Hit and run on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Loud noise/music on North Circle Drive.
Adams County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Tuesday
Gregg Anthony Holmes, 36, 13 Davis Court, Natchez, on charge of aggravated domestic violence. Held without bond.
Reports — Monday
Theft on Fieldview Drive.
Property damage on Broadmoor Drive.
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.
Accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.
Accident on Palestine Road.
Intelligence report on Broadmoor Drive.
Intelligence report on East Franklin Street.
Reckless driving on Steam Plant Road/West Wilderness Road.
Shots fired on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.
Traffic stop on Wildlife Way/Foster Mound Road.
Disturbance on Morgantown Road.
Concordia Parish
Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Monday
Danell D. Harris, 41, 165 Harris Road, Ferriday, on charges of terrorizing, domestic abuse battery.
Arrests — Sunday
Dakourion M. Bowman, 20, 603 Fritz Street, Jonesville, on a warrant for another agency.
Donald Horton, 59, 3278 Louisiana 565, Ferriday, on charges of Driving While Intoxicated first offence.
Arrests — Saturday
William Neal Heckard III, 19, 1203 Pear Street, Vidalia, court sentence to serve weekend.
Arrests — Friday
Sonya Rachal, 34, 214 Ronald Drive, Monterey, court sentenced to 3 years of documented suspension, three years probation for accessory after the fact in aiding solicitation of a minor.
Breonna J. Morgan, 27, 333 Concordia Drive, Ferriday, on bench warrant for failure to appear.
Gale L. Lee, 61, 296 Concordia Drive, Ferriday, on bench warrant for failure to pay.
Jemica L. Johnson 40, 142 Fudickar Street, Ferriday, on bench warrant for failure to appear.
Jalandon R. Green, 19, 706 Texas Avenue, Ferriday, on charges of convicted felon with possession of a firearm. Probation hold.
Reports — Tuesday
Harassing call on Doyle Road
Miscellaneous call on Washington Heights Road
Suspicious person on Belle Grove Circle
Reports — Monday
Auto accident on Carter Street
Fire on Stephens road
Medical call Willie Luss Road
Medical call on Concordia Avenue
Medical call on Cowan Street
Auto accident on Renolds Street
Alarms on Front Street
Attempted break in on US 84
Fire on Traxler road
Auto accident on Carter Street
Auto accident on 1st street
Fight on Doty Gardens Circle
Medical call on Louisiana 15
Miscellaneous on Guido Road
Unwanted person on Harris Road
Disturbance on Rabb Road
911 call on 6th street
Disturbance at Vidalia Market
Auto accident on Louisiana 425
Medical call on Carter Street
911 call on Washington Street
Medical call on Apple Street
Welfare check on Dianne Street
Vidalia Police Department
Arrests — Sunday
Michael J. Goodwin, 51, 809 Gregory Street, Vidalia, bench warrant for failure to appear.
Crime reports: Saturday, May 29, 2021
Natchez Police Department Arrests — Tuesday Nicole Denise Washington, 42, 105 Creek Bend Road, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct... read more