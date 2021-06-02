Evidence seized in raid on Shop N Save gas station

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office and the Natchez Police Department conducted a joint raid at the Shop N Save gas station at 1 Aldrich St., across from Cathedral School, on Wednesday afternoon. At least three people from inside the store were detained and evidence was seized.

Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson said it was awesome for Natchez and a lot of undercover investigative work went into the raid. The mayor and law enforcement had a meeting about the raid Tuesday, he said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.