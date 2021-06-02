Missing child alert issued for 15-year-old girl from Natchez

NATCHEZ — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing child alert for 15-year-old Leta Vandevelde of Natchez.

She was last seen on Friday, May 28, wearing blue and white biking shorts and black t-shirt getting into a small silver car near her residence in Natchez, according to a news release from ACSO. Her direction of travel is unknown, the release states.

Vandevelde is 5 feet and 4 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. She has blue eyes and has no tattoos or scars. Her hair is red, sometimes curly and she wears her hair shoulder length or in a high bun, sometimes with a headband, the release states.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Vandevelde, please contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 601-442-2752 or investigator Carla Dunn at 601-492-9830.