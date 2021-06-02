Update: Missing 15-year-old girl from Natchez found
NATCHEZ — A Natchez teen who was missing since Friday has been found.
Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said 15-year-old Leta Vandevelde who was last seen Friday was found at approximately 11 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Holiday Apartments.
Patten said Vandevelde was safe when found.
You Might Like
Natchez officials prepare for new Main Street restaurant at former bank
NATCHEZ — The Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen cut legal ties to the old Britton & Koontz bank building... read more